Week of March 5th

Daniel Hope

Journey to Mozart

After some off-the-beaten-track recordings, violinist Daniel Hope returns to core repertory with his latest, Journey to Mozart. Music of Mozart (of course), including his popular Violin Concerto #3, plus works by Mozart contemporaries: Haydn, Gluck, Myslivecek, and Salomon. Hope is joined on the album by the Zurich Chamber Orchestra.

