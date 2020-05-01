Daniel Lozakovich, violin
None but the Lonely Heart
Tchaikovsky’s music for the violin is the focus of the KUSC Album of the Week. This is the second release from the remarkable young Swedish violinist, Daniel Lozakovich, 18. He joins the National Philharmonic of Russia and conductor Vladimir Spivakov for the famous and much-loved Concerto, and is also featured in a handful of other violin-centric pieces.
