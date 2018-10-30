

Week of October 15th

Daniil Trifonov

Destination Rachmaninov – Departure

New and noteworthy is a recording of the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto #2, arguably the composer’s best-loved piece, with the young Russian superstar pianist Daniil Trifonov joining the legendary Philadelphia Orchestra and conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin. The disc also includes the lesser-known 4th Concerto and a Rachmaninoff transcription of a Bach Partita. Listen for selections from this new release throughout this week on KUSC.



