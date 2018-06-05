Week of May 7th

David Aaron Carpenter
Motherland

Award-winning American violist, David Aaron Carpenter has just released an album called “Motherland”, and, although it’s just in time for Mother’s Day, it really has more to do with home than mom. Carpenter includes two significant viola concertos, by Bartok and Walton, plus a viola-centric arrangement of the Dvorak Cello Concerto. There’s also a dance cycle for viola on the disc by contemporary composer Alexey Shor.

