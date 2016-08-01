Bo Ties, piano
Gabriel Dupont: Complete Piano Music
Discover Dupont!
If you’ve never heard of the French composer Gabriel Dupont, you are not alone. With this new 2-CD recording of Dupont’s piano music, American Bo Ties (pronounced teece) hopes to bring his compelling works to a wider audience. Gabriel Dupont was born in 1878 in Caen, France and was just beginning to receive the recognition he deserved, when he was cut down by complications from tuberculosis. He died in 1914 at the age of 36. Discover Dupont this week on KUSC.
