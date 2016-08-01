Week of October 1st

Donald Fraser
Songs for Strings

Donald Fraser is a composer, arranger, and conductor. British born, now a permanent US resident, Fraser works from his home outside of Chicago. His latest release is “Songs for Strings”, lush arrangements of pieces well-loved and lesser-known, rendered for the rich canvas of the string orchestra. Included is his hit arrangement of The Bells of St. Genevieve by Marin Marais. In fact, it’s our Free Download this week! P.S., you can grab that by signing up for our free weekly newsletter!
 
Buy CD
 
To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.
 

KUSC-favicon

KUSC Staff

Once a small student-run station broadcasting
from the University of Southern California
campus, KUSC is now the largest and most
listened to public radio and non-profit classical
music station in the United States.