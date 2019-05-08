Emi Ferguson & Ruckus
Fly the Coop

“Taking Bach out of the museum and infusing it with equal parts tradition, funk, whimsy, and fun!”

Flutist Emi Ferguson is quickly becoming a major classical celebrity. Her penchant for cutting-edge performances of unusual arrangements for her instrument has brought her wide-spread attention.

Her newest album takes a funky fresh approach to J.S. Bach’s Flute Sonatas and Keyboard Preludes performed flawlessly for flute and ensemble. We’ll be playing tracks off the album all week long.

