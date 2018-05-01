

Week of May 14th

London Music Works

Essential Games Music Collection, Vol. 2

If he were alive today, Mozart probably would have written music for video games. Some very talented contemporary composers are represented on this new collection of “game music”, as performed by the London Music Works, a group of musicians who specialize in music for TV, film, and video games. Listen this week for familiar tunes from Tomb Raider, The Legend of Zelda, Fallout 4, Last Guardian, and more!

Buy CD



To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.

