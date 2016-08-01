Photo by Benjamin Ealovega

Week of June 25th

Federico Colli

Domenico Scarlatti Sonatas Vol.1

The prize-winning young Italian pianist, Federico Colli, offers a fresh take on the venerable keyboard sonatas of Domenico Scarlatti in his most recent release. His approach is uniquely philosophical: “I conceived a map of a journey into transcendental thought, beyond the works’ phenomenological meaning. Each chapter has a title and the individual sonatas in each chapter refer back to the permeating image of its basic idea.” Wow, thinking caps on!

Buy CD



To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.

