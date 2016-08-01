Christopher Atzinger

Piano Music of John Knowles Paine

John Knowles Paine was the first American-born composer to earn widespread recognition for his large scale symphonic works. But his smaller-scale compositions- in particular his beautifully crafted piano pieces- have been largely forgotten. With this album’s lovely and wondrously performed music, the acclaimed pianist Christopher Atzinger seeks to redress such unjustified neglect.

