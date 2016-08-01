The Forgotten Piano Music of an American Symphonist
Posted by KUSC Staff · 7/22/2019 12:00:21 AM
Christopher Atzinger Piano Music of John Knowles Paine
John Knowles Paine was the first American-born composer to earn widespread recognition for his large scale symphonic works. But his smaller-scale compositions- in particular his beautifully crafted piano pieces- have been largely forgotten. With this album’s lovely and wondrously performed music, the acclaimed pianist Christopher Atzinger seeks to redress such unjustified neglect.
