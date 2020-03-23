Kyunghee Kim-Sutre, harp
Sophia Dussek: Favorite Airs Arranged for the Harp

Sophia Corri could have fared better in the husband department, (she married the ne’er-do-well Bohemian composer Jan Ladislav Dussek), but she did manage to excel in producing arrangements for her chosen instrument, the harp. These compositions enjoyed great success in her lifetime, particularly her arrangements of favorite airs, popular operas and Scottish, Welsh, Irish or even French songs.

Harpist Kyunghee Kim-Sutre offers us a selection of Favourite Airs arranged by Sophia Corri Dussek in this week’s featured recording, most of which have not yet been recorded.

