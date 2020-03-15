Hauser
Classic
Like Midori, Yundi, and Madonna before him, the Croatian-born cellist Hauser prefers to go by just one name. He is best-known as half of the popular duo 2CELLOS. With this straight-ahead classical release, Classic, Hauser explores some of the most beautiful melodies in the world, arranged for cello. The tracklist includes Puccini’s Nessun Dorma, Lacrimosa from Mozart’s Requiem, the Adagio for Strings by Barber, and much more. Listen throughout the week as we showcase Classic.
