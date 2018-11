Week of November 5th

Helene Grimaud

Memory

Pianist Helene Grimaud has just released Memory, an album of piano works evoking, as she says, “… a sequence of crystalline miniatures capturing time”. The nature of recollection is explored in pieces by Debussy, Satie, and Chopin, contrasted with contemporary works by Valentin Silvestrov and Nitin Sawhney. Hear Grimaud talk about music and memory in this evocative video:





