

Week of February 26th

Hilary Hahn

Retrospective

American violinist Hilary Hahn has reached that point in her career where a retrospective is in order. She has also reached the point in her personal life where’s she’s taking a break from performing live to have a second baby! So what we have here is a collection of excerpts from her many recordings so far; at least one track from each of the 12 albums she’s recorded for Deutsche Grammophon. Retrospective reveals the many sides of an exceptional artist.

