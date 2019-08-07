Photo by Sasha Gusov | Decca Records

Luciano Pavarotti
Pavarotti: Music from the Motion Picture

“When I began singing, in 1961, one person said, “run quick, because opera is going to have at maximum 10 years of life.” At the time it was really going down. But then, I was lucky enough to make the first Live From the Met telecast. And the day after, people stopped me on the street. So I realized the importance of bringing opera to the masses.” – Luciano Pavarotti

Pavarotti’s life – beyond the goosebumps inducing voice – is captured in a new documentary by Oscar-winning director, Ron Howard. Our Album of the Week features music from the film – iconic performances by one of the great classical stars of all time.

Buy CD

To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.

Leave a Comment

KUSC-favicon

KUSC Staff

Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.