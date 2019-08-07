

Photo by Sasha Gusov | Decca Records

Luciano Pavarotti

Pavarotti: Music from the Motion Picture

“When I began singing, in 1961, one person said, “run quick, because opera is going to have at maximum 10 years of life.” At the time it was really going down. But then, I was lucky enough to make the first Live From the Met telecast. And the day after, people stopped me on the street. So I realized the importance of bringing opera to the masses.” – Luciano Pavarotti

Pavarotti’s life – beyond the goosebumps inducing voice – is captured in a new documentary by Oscar-winning director, Ron Howard. Our Album of the Week features music from the film – iconic performances by one of the great classical stars of all time.

