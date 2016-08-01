Isata Kanneh-Mason | Photo by Robin Clewley

Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
Romance

You probably recognize her last name!

Isata Kanneh-Mason is big sister to cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and the oldest member of a remarkably musical British family of seven talented siblings. Isata studied at the Royal Academy of Music, where she held the prestigious Sir Elton John Scholarship. We’ll let her introduce her debut album, Romance, to you:

“For the 200 anniversary of Clara Schumann’s birth (September 13, 2019), I wanted to rediscover the virtuoso pianist revered by Chopin, Liszt and Robert Schumann and uncover the creative genius which made Clara one of the first great pioneering female composers.”

