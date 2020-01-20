Photo by Terry Linke
Vienna Philharmonic / Andris Nelsons
2020 Vienna New Year’s Concert
Here it is, hot off the presses! It’s the 2020 New Year’s Day concert from the Vienna Philharmonic, conducted this year by Andris Nelsons, music director of the Boston Symphony.
The 81st annual New Year’s Concert boasts a sensational program made up of the vast repertoire of the family of Johann Strauss and its contemporaries.
KUSC Staff
