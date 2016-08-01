Keith Jarrett, piano
J.S. Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1
No one these days doubts Keith Jarrett’s classical chops, but in 1987 it was a bit of a surprise to hear the famous jazz pianist essay the Well-Tempered Clavier of Bach with such great aplomb. Our Album of the Week is a previously unreleased live concert recording of Jarrett performing this music just before the release of the studio set, which quickly became one of the most praised interpretations of the WTC ever.
Buy CD
To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.
Leave a Comment
KUSC Staff
Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.