Keith Jarrett, piano

J.S. Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1

No one these days doubts Keith Jarrett’s classical chops, but in 1987 it was a bit of a surprise to hear the famous jazz pianist essay the Well-Tempered Clavier of Bach with such great aplomb. Our Album of the Week is a previously unreleased live concert recording of Jarrett performing this music just before the release of the studio set, which quickly became one of the most praised interpretations of the WTC ever.

