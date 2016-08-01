Pianist Kirill Gerstein | Photo by Marco Borggreve
Week of September 17th
Kirill Gerstein, piano / St. Louis Symphony Orchestra / David Robertson
The Gershwin Moment
These days, no one thinks twice about including the jazz-influenced masterpieces of Gershwin on a symphonic concert program, but it wasn’t always so. Pianist Kirill Gerstein savors this “Gershwin Moment” with performances of two great works for piano and orchestra: Rhapsody in Blue and the Concerto in F. This new disc from the St. Louis Symphony and conductor David Robertson also includes a sampling of Gershwin songs, featuring Pink Martini vocalist Storm Large and legendary jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton.
