Gutavo Dudamel leading the LA Phil | Photo by Vera Evans

Week of December 10th

Los Angeles Philharmonic / Gustavo Dudamel

Tchaikovsky: Nutcracker

When a conductor of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker doesn’t have to worry about what the dancers are doing on stage, it can be very freeing! It certainly is for Gustavo Dudamel in this inspired concert performance with the LA Phil from 2013. In his LA Times review, Mark Swed wrote: “For those for whom the images of dancing snowflakes, the Sugar Plum Fairy and violence to mice are inextricably connected to the music, this will be a revelation.”



