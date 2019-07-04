Lang Lang | Deutsche Grammophon

Having recently returned to the concert stage after an arm injury sidelined him for nearly a year, pianist Lang Lang has released a new album of favorites called Piano Book. These are his favorites and, I’m betting, yours as well. He gets back to basics with this disc, featuring familiar works like Beethoven’s Fur Elise, Debussy’s Clair de lune, Chopin’s Raindrop Prelude, plus surprises like Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence by Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Amelie Waltz by Yann Tiersen. Listen for tracks from Piano Book throughout this week on KUSC. Welcome back, Lang Lang!

