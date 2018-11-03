Photo by Cat de la Pena

Week of March 12th

Lara Downes

For Lenny

Bay Area pianist Lara Downes pays tribute to the Bernstein centennial with a new album of pieces by and for Leonard Bernstein. For Lenny is a kind of family-and-friends effort, featuring the artistry of opera legend Thomas Hampson, roots singer Rhiannon Giddens, superstar beatboxer Kevin “K.O.” Olusola (a member of the chart-topping a cappella group Pentatonix), and Mexican/American clarinet prodigy Javier Morales-Martinez.

