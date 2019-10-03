Lara Downes | Photo by Rik Keller

Week of March 11th

Lara Downes

Holes in the Sky

Pianist Lara Downes describes her new album, Holes in the Sky, as a collaboration with a constellation of women who inspire her to the moon and back. Released to coincide with Women’s History Month, the disc includes music from Florence Price and Jennifer Higdon, to Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins. The title comes from a quote by Georgia O’Keefe: “Music that makes holes in the sky…”.

