Lara Downes | Photo by Rik Keller

Week of March 11th

Lara Downes
Holes in the Sky

Pianist Lara Downes describes her new album, Holes in the Sky, as a collaboration with a constellation of women who inspire her to the moon and back. Released to coincide with Women’s History Month, the disc includes music from Florence Price and Jennifer Higdon, to Joni Mitchell and Judy Collins. The title comes from a quote by Georgia O’Keefe: “Music that makes holes in the sky…”.

Buy CD

To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.

KUSC-favicon

KUSC Staff

Once a small student-run station broadcasting
from the University of Southern California
campus, KUSC is now the largest and most
listened to public radio and non-profit classical
music station in the United States.