Week of May 21st

Llyr Williams

Beethoven Unbound

42-year-old Welsh pianist Llyr Williams is renowned for his insightful and sensitive interpretations of Beethoven’s music. He has just released a massive (12 discs!) set of the complete Beethoven works for solo piano. We’ll do our best to sample a lot of it this week on the air!

