Photo by Simon Fowler

Week of November 20th

Lucienne Renaudin Vary

The Voice of the Trumpet

Meet Lucienne Renaudin Vary, an 18-year-old trumpet-playing sensation. The only person at the Paris Conservatory to be accepted simultaneously into the jazz and classical courses, young Lucienne has just released her debut album. Voice of the Trumpet includes a range of pieces, from Arlen’s “Over the Rainbow” and Gershwin’s “Summertime”, to classical standards like Delibes’ “Les filles de Cadix” and Faure’s “Apres un Reve”.