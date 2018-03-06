Photo by Marco Borggreve/Deutsche Grammophon
Week of June 4th
Martha Argerich and Sergei Babayan
Prokofiev for Two
Pianists Martha Argerich and Sergei Babayan have been artistic friends for years. They've just released Prokofiev for Two, an album of 2-piano transcriptions (dedicated to Argerich) by Babayan of Prokofiev's music for stage and screen. The centerpiece of the recording is a suite of 12 movements from the ballet, Romeo & Juliet.
