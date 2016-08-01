

Mary Elizabeth Bowden

Rêverie

A native of Illinois, trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden has emerged as a dazzling young soloist. She enrolled in college when she was just 14 years old and holds a Bachelor of Music degree from the Curtis Institute. She was also the First Prize winner of the 2012 International Women’s Brass Conference Trumpet Competition. Her most recent release is called Reverie and contains familiar works arranged for trumpet and string ensemble, as well as some less familiar works from contemporary composers James Stephenson and Catherine McMichael.

