

Week of April 9th

Menahem Pressler

Clair de lune

It’s hard for Menahem Pressler’s advanced age not to be the most remarkable aspect of this new recording. But the truth is that even at 94, Pressler is still going strong with skilled performances of solo piano pieces from the French impressionism repertory. Pressler was the pianist of the legendary Beaux Arts Trio for 50 years, since its inception until it disbanded in 2008. A survivor in many ways, he lost essentially his entire family in German concentration camps during WWII.

