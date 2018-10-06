

Week of June 11th

The Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra

Entreaty

Listening to the new album from The Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra is like stepping into a time machine; taking us back the Music of the Silent Cinema. The five-piece ensemble from Boulder, Colorado revives music composed and arranged for silent movie orchestras. They recently performed at the SF Silent Film Festival, prompting a rave from the Chronicle’s Leah Garchik, “The music was terrific, like hot fudge on a sundae!”

