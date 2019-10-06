Movie Music Magic: Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil Celebrate John Williams
Posted by KUSC Staff · 6/10/2019 12:00:58 AM
Photo Courtesy of Fidelio Arts
Los Angeles Philharmonic / Gustavo Dudamel Celebrating John Williams
The new release, Celebrating John Williams, is exactly that, a celebration of the great film composer from his hometown orchestra, the LA Phil. Williams worked closely with music director Gustavo Dudamel on this project, which was recorded live at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in January of this year.
This week, we’ll be sampling from some of Williams’ most popular soundtracks including Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Harry Potter, and many more.
Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.