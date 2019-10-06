

Photo Courtesy of Fidelio Arts

Los Angeles Philharmonic / Gustavo Dudamel

Celebrating John Williams

The new release, Celebrating John Williams, is exactly that, a celebration of the great film composer from his hometown orchestra, the LA Phil. Williams worked closely with music director Gustavo Dudamel on this project, which was recorded live at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in January of this year.

This week, we’ll be sampling from some of Williams’ most popular soundtracks including Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Harry Potter, and many more.

