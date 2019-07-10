Mari Kodama, piano
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin / Kent Nagano
Beethoven: Piano Concertos 0-5
Pianist Mari Kodama is featured in a new box set of Beethoven’s music for piano and orchestra. Ms. Kodama joins the German Symphony Orchestra of Berlin and conductor Kent Nagano (her husband) in all 5 Concertos, along with the first recording of the youthful Concerto #0, which she and Maestro Nagano adapted from the 13-year-old Beethoven’s incomplete manuscript.
