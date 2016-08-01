Photo by Marco Borggreve

Week of July 16th

Nikolai Lugansky

Rachmaninov 24 Preludes

The great Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, (Rachmaninov in the UK), sought to master the art of brevity by “saying what we have to say without digression and with clarity.” Russian pianist Nikolai Lugansky more than meets the challenge of these 24 sparkling gems for solo piano. The 24 Preludes are pieces of boundless invention and fearsome technical demands.

