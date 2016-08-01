

Katarzyna Musial

Week of May 13th

Katarzyna Musial

My Spanish Heart

Polish-Canadian pianist Katarzyna Musial fell in love with Spain on a trip there with her parents when she was just five years old. In her most recent recording, My Spanish Heart, Musial explores the piano works of Spanish composers Falla, Albeniz, Granados, Turina, and Federico Mompou.

To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.

Leave a Comment