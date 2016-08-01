Katarzyna Musial
Week of May 13th
Katarzyna Musial
My Spanish Heart
Polish-Canadian pianist Katarzyna Musial fell in love with Spain on a trip there with her parents when she was just five years old. In her most recent recording, My Spanish Heart, Musial explores the piano works of Spanish composers Falla, Albeniz, Granados, Turina, and Federico Mompou.
