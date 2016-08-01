Angele Dubeau and La Pieta
Pulsations
Pulsations is the latest from violinist Angele Dubeau and her all-female string ensemble, La Pieta. Dubeau explains the concept of this album: “A pulsation marks time, it infuses its rhythm in it and also evokes the heart. Just like those composers whose music calls out to me and who, with their unique signatures, mark time, our time.”
Composers represented include Olafur Arnalds, Ludovico Einaudi, Craig Armstrong, and Max Richter.
