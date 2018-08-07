

Week of July 9th

Ray Chen

The Golden Age

Born in Taiwan, raised in Australia, violinist Ray Chen is a citizen of the world and making waves currently as a rising violin superstar. This week, we focus on his new album, The Golden Age, which features a performance of the Bruch Violin Concerto #1 with the London Philharmonic, as well as shorter works that spotlight his immense talent.

Preview some of that talent in the videos below and listen all week as we play selections from The Golden Age.

