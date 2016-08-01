Jess Gillam is a 20-year-old British saxophonist, known for being one of the most exciting emerging artists in classical music. Her debut album, Rise, is an engaging mix of music originally composed for saxophone and arrangements, with composers ranging from the Baroque period to Michael Nyman and Darius Milhaud, from Britten to Bartok and even some Bowie.
Performing on a soprano saxophone, Gillam made a big splash at the popular Proms Concerts in London for the past two years.
Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.