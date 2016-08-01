

Photo by Kaupo Kikkas

Jess Gillam

Rise

Jess Gillam is a 20-year-old British saxophonist, known for being one of the most exciting emerging artists in classical music. Her debut album, Rise, is an engaging mix of music originally composed for saxophone and arrangements, with composers ranging from the Baroque period to Michael Nyman and Darius Milhaud, from Britten to Bartok and even some Bowie.

Performing on a soprano saxophone, Gillam made a big splash at the popular Proms Concerts in London for the past two years.

