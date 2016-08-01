Week of June 18th

Varius Artists
The Royal Wedding: The Official Album

Fresh off the presses, it’s The Royal Wedding: The Official Album! Fortunately for us, the recent wedding of Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle featured a lot of really nice classical music. One highlight included on the album, is a star turn from the remarkable young cellist, Sheku Kanneh-Mason. Tracks include If Ye Love Me, a stunning choral piece from the English Renaissance composer, Thomas Tallis, a musical blessing by the contemporary composer, John Rutter, as well as selections by Schubert, Faure, William Boyce, and more.

Buy CD
 
To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.
 

KUSC-favicon

KUSC Staff

Once a small student-run station broadcasting
from the University of Southern California
campus, KUSC is now the largest and most
listened to public radio and non-profit classical
music station in the United States.