

Week of June 18th

Varius Artists

The Royal Wedding: The Official Album

Fresh off the presses, it’s The Royal Wedding: The Official Album! Fortunately for us, the recent wedding of Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle featured a lot of really nice classical music. One highlight included on the album, is a star turn from the remarkable young cellist, Sheku Kanneh-Mason. Tracks include If Ye Love Me, a stunning choral piece from the English Renaissance composer, Thomas Tallis, a musical blessing by the contemporary composer, John Rutter, as well as selections by Schubert, Faure, William Boyce, and more.

