

Week of November 6th

Daniele Rossi, Antonio Pappano, Martha Argerich

Saint-Saens: Organ Symphony & Carnival of the Animals

Saint-Saens’ two most famous works were written in the same year (1886) but they couldn’t be more different. In this new recording from Rome’s Academy of Santa Cecilia, Antonio Pappano conducts the Symphony #3, the “Organ” symphony. Then he joins the great Martha Argerich at the piano for a performance of Saint-Saens’ whimsical Carnival of the Animals. By the way, your purchase includes a download code for a narrated version (in French), spoken by Argerich’s daughter, Annie Dutoit.