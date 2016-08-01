The Baltimore Consort

The Food of Love

“If music be the food of love, play on.”

Since 1980, The Baltimore Consort have solidified themselves as early music experts, mastering the music from Shakespeare’s time, and even earned themselves Billboard’s Top Classical-Crossover Artist of the Year along the way.

Their latest album, The Food of Love (Songs, Dances, and Fancies for Shakespeare) explores some of the hundreds of references to music in the works of Shakespeare.

