Sharon Isbin, guitar with the Pacifica Quartet

Souvenirs of Spain and Italy

Renowned guitarist Sharon Isbin teams up with the Grammy award-winning Pacifica Quartet for the first time in a new recording called Souvenirs of Spain and Italy. Selections range from the 20th-century to the Baroque, featuring Italian Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s seldom-heard Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet as well as works by Vivaldi and Boccherini.

