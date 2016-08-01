A Guitarist’s Trip Through Spain and Italy
Posted by KUSC Staff · 9/23/2019 12:00:57 AM
Sharon Isbin, guitar with the Pacifica Quartet
Souvenirs of Spain and Italy
Renowned guitarist Sharon Isbin teams up with the Grammy award-winning Pacifica Quartet for the first time in a new recording called Souvenirs of Spain and Italy. Selections range from the 20th-century to the Baroque, featuring Italian Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s seldom-heard Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet as well as works by Vivaldi and Boccherini.
Buy CD
To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.
Leave a Comment
KUSC Staff
Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.