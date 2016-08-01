Photo by Lars Borges
Week of March 26th
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Inspiration
He’s the next big thing! 18-year-old British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason is making musical waves everywhere. Recorded live with conductor Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla and the City of Birmingham Symphony, Kanneh-Mason’s debut album Inspiration features the Shostakovich Cello Concerto #1, as well as a broad range of new cello arrangements, from Saint-Saens’ The Swan to Bob Marley’s No Woman, No Cry.
