Photo by Jake Turney

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello

London Symphony Orchestra / Sir Simon Rattle

Elgar

It’s what we’ve all been waiting for: the Sheku Kanneh-Mason Elgar Concerto! Legendary British cellist Jacqueline Du Pre made this work a hit in the 1960’s. Now, today’s most popular young cellist has recorded this seminal and beautiful work.

