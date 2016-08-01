Photo by Jake Turney
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello
London Symphony Orchestra / Sir Simon Rattle
Elgar
It’s what we’ve all been waiting for: the Sheku Kanneh-Mason Elgar Concerto! Legendary British cellist Jacqueline Du Pre made this work a hit in the 1960’s. Now, today’s most popular young cellist has recorded this seminal and beautiful work.
Buy CD
To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.
Leave a Comment
KUSC Staff
Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.