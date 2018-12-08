Week of August 13th

Anna and Dmitri Shelest

Ukrainian Rhapsody

This week’s Album of the Week takes us on a musical odyssey to Ukraine. The husband and wife team of Anna and Dmitri Shelest is featured in selections from four important Ukrainian composers. Anna Shelest solos in the Suite on Ukrainian Themes from the “father” of Ukrainian music, Mykola Lysenko, and is joined by husband Dmitri in works for piano-four-hands, including Three Extravagant Dances of Myroslav Skoryk.

