Duo Deloro

La Buena Vida

In an exciting collaboration, guitarists Adam del Monte and Mak Grgic (Duo Deloro) journey through the wide landscape of Spanish and Latin American music in their new recording, La Buena Vida (The Good Life). Included are del Monte’s original flamenco dances, which take the genre into vivid new directions.

