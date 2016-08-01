Duo Deloro
La Buena Vida
In an exciting collaboration, guitarists Adam del Monte and Mak Grgic (Duo Deloro) journey through the wide landscape of Spanish and Latin American music in their new recording, La Buena Vida (The Good Life). Included are del Monte’s original flamenco dances, which take the genre into vivid new directions.
Buy CD
To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.
Leave a Comment
KUSC Staff
Classical KUSC, located in the USC building in downtown Los Angeles, broadcasts hand-picked commercial-free classical performances, expert music commentary and coverage of the arts in Southern California. The listener-supported station has been broadcasting for more than 60 years as a broadcast service of the University of Southern California at 91.5(FM) in Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, 88.5 KPSC in Palm Springs, 91.1 KDSC in Thousand Oaks, 93.7 KDB in Santa Barbara and 99.7 KESC in Morro Bay/San Luis Obispo. It is live-streamed at kusc.org, attracting listeners from around the globe.