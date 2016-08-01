Photo by Sim Canetty-Clarke

Week of May 28th

Stephen Hough
Dream Album

Stephen Hough is one of our most frequently-heard pianists on KUSC. His prominence in today’s classical world goes without saying. In this new release, Hough indulges his own musical tastes with pieces that are full of charm and nostalgia. On Dream Album, you’ll hear mostly off the beaten track selections, many of which were arranged for piano by Hough. Composers represented include Dvorak, Liszt, Chaminade, and Hough himself!

