Week of April 16th

Stewart Goodyear

For Glenn Gould

On January 11, 1955 pianist Glenn Gould made his New York debut at Town Hall, and on the following day, he signed a recording contract with Columbia Records. His 27 years in the recording studio before his untimely death in 1982 made him a legend around the world, but in Canada, he is especially admired and loved. Pianist Stewart Goodyear has just recorded virtually the same program Gould played back in ’55. He writes: “While paying homage to one of the great Canadian legends, I was being transported to childhood memories of growing up in Toronto, Gould’s hometown, studying at the Royal Conservatory, Gould’s home alma mater, and being an artist from Canada, Gould’s country.”

