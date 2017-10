Week of October 2nd

Tanya Gabrielian

Remix

Originally from Southern California, pianist Tanya Gabrielian studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London and Julliard. She began her piano studies at the age of three (!) in the Preparatory Division of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Her debut recording is a collection of transcriptions of Bach’s music for cello and violin by, among others, Saint-Saens, Godowsky, Alexander Siloti, and Bach himself!