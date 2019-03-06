Photo by Gilbert Francois
Valentina Lisitsa, piano
Tchaikovsky: Complete Works for Solo Piano
Ukrainian-born pianist Valentina Lisitsa takes on the piano works of Peter Tchaikovsky in a new 10 (!) CD set, the first-ever complete collection. All told, there are more than eleven hours of music featured, including Tchaikovsky’s earliest surviving work and some of his piano transcriptions of his famous orchestral pieces. Are you ready for the 1812 Overture on piano?
KUSC Staff
