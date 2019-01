Week of January 14th

2019 New Year’s Day Concert

Vienna Philharmonic

Talk about quick turn-around! Here already is the recording of this year’s New Year’s Day concert from the Vienna Philharmonic. A tradition since 1941, the concert is broadcast on radio and TV to more than 90 countries worldwide. Christian Thielemann is this year’s conductor, of a program of mostly Strauss family favorites with a few surprises tossed in.



