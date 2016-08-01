

Voces8 | Photo by Voces8

Week of March 25th

Voces8

Enchanted Isle

The human voice is front and center this week on KUSC as we feature the latest from Voces8 as our Album of the Week. The U.K.’s star a cappella octet has a new album entitled Enchanted Isle. It contains re-imagined pieces originally written for film or television (such as Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones), new arrangements of Scottish and Irish melodies, and compositions set to texts by great English poets.

To explore previous Albums of the Week, click here.

Leave a Comment